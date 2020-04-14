Coronavirus: Faculty Physicians to offer telehealth, drive-thru testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Faculty Physicians in Knoxville is now offering Drive thru testing for COVID-19 possible patients.

This will be at the Provision Healthcare’s Dowell Springs campus off Middlebrook in West Knoxville.

Patients who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 including shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, can contact Faculty Physicians for a telehealth appointment.

If a doctor then determines that a test is needed, they’ll set the patient up with an appointment for drive-thru testing.

To learn more about this testing opportunity, call 865-770-7050.