Coronavirus: Faculty Physicians to offer telehealth, drive-thru testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Faculty Physicians in Knoxville is now offering Drive thru testing for COVID-19 possible patients.
This will be at the Provision Healthcare’s Dowell Springs campus off Middlebrook in West Knoxville.
Patients who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 including shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, can contact Faculty Physicians for a telehealth appointment.
If a doctor then determines that a test is needed, they’ll set the patient up with an appointment for drive-thru testing.
To learn more about this testing opportunity, call 865-770-7050.
