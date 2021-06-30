Coronavirus in Knox County: Cases, vaccinations stay stagnant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the Knox County Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County is remaining relatively flat. Just 20 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the department’s last update on June 23.

The number of active cases among county residents stands at 120. The total number of confirmed cases is now 42,841. One more death occurred this week, June 23-30, to bring the total to 648.

Vaccination rates continue to stay nearly stagnant. The department says 43.94% of county residents are fully vaccinated and 47.86% have started either the Pfizer or Moderna series as of Monday, June 28, the last day for which data is available.

The Tennessee Department of Health says there have been 713,342 confirmed cases, 10,120 confirmed deaths, and 1,865 active cases in the state as of Wednesday.