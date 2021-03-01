Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases for March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County in the month of February. Data is updated each day at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Knox County reported 157 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of January, matching December for the deadliest month of the pandemic. The county reported 59 COVID-19-related deaths in February.

Local demand for the vaccine remains high after a clinic for 2,000 first-dose vaccination appointments in the first week of February were filled in under 30 minutes.

The Knox County Health Department launched a new automated scheduling and registration platform with a waitlist option last month. Moving forward, appointments will be filled by contacting those who are on the waitlist.

Monday, March 1

  • New cases: 35
  • Deaths: One new death, 536 total reported
  • Current active cases: 1,345
  • Current hospitalizations: 54
  • New inactive cases: 85
  • Total inactive cases: 45,084
  • Probable cases 7,056
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 39,909

Number of Knox County deaths reported by month:

  • March 2021 – 1
  • February 2021 – 59
  • January 2021 – 157
  • December 2020 – 157
  • November 2020 – 62
  • October 2020 – 21
  • September 2020 – 26
  • August 2020 – 19
  • July 2020 – 35

The 5 Knox County benchmarks in the fight against COVID-19 (green, yellow, red):

  • Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – YELLOW
  • Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – YELLOW
  • Sustained or increased public health capability  – N/A (Changes being made to this benchmark)
  • Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity. – YELLOW
  • Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases – RED

Benchmarks are updated each Wednesday by the Knox County Health Department. Last updated on Feb. 24.

Data provided by the Knox County Health Department and only includes Knox County residents. Hospitalizations are the number of people admitted into area hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms. Deaths are the number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus. New cases are the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported each day. Active cases are those who tested positive and remain within the quarantine window. Total number is the overall sum of positive cases since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.

