Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County. Data is updated each day at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Click here for the latest news stories about the virus.
Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
- New cases: 257
- Deaths: 3 new deaths, total now 333
- Current active cases: 4,657
- Current hospitalizations: 192
- New inactive cases: 260
- Total inactive cases: 30,279
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 35,012
Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
- New cases: 381
- Deaths: 1 new death, total now 330
- Current active cases: 4,663
- Current hospitalizations: 191
- New inactive cases: 276
- Total inactive cases: 30,019
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 35,012
Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021
- New cases: 376
- Deaths: 3 new deaths, total now 329
- Current active cases: 4,439
- Current hospitalizations: 179
- Total residents hospitalized: 798
- Total inactive cases: 29,743
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 31,001
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
- New cases: 236
- Deaths: 2 more, for a total of 326
- Current active cases: 4,915
- Current hospitalizations: 175
- Total residents hospitalized: 791
- Available hospital capacity, East Texas region: 14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 30,625
Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
- New cases: 517
- Deaths: 9 more, for a total of 324
- Current active cases: 5,078
- Total residents hospitalized: 786
- Available hospital capacity, East Texas region: 14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 30,389
—
Knox County deaths
- January 2021 – 9
- December 2020 – 157
- November 2020 – 62
- October 2020 – 21
- September 2020 – 26
- August 2020 – 19
- July 2020 – 35
The 6 Knox County benchmarks in the fight against COVID-19 (green, yellow, red):
- Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – RED
- Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – RED
- Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – RED
- Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – RED
- Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – RED
- Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – RED
- Sustained or increased public health capability – RED
- Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity. -RED
- Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases – RED
Data provided by the Knox County Health Department and only includes Knox County residents. Hospitalizations are the number of people admitted into area hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms. Deaths are the number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus. New cases are the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported each day. Active cases are those who tested positive and remain within the quarantine window. Total number is the overall sum of positive cases since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.
LATEST STORIES
- Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
- All 67 March Madness games will be played in Indiana, NCAA confirms
- WR Velus Jones Jr. announces return to Tennessee football in 2021
- Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?
- After chase on foot, Oak Ridge Police arrest suspect in armed robbery