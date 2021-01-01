Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County. Data is updated each day at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Click here for the latest news stories about the virus.

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

New cases: 257

257 Deaths: 3 new deaths, total now 333

3 new deaths, total now 333 Current active cases: 4,657

4,657 Current hospitalizations: 192

192 New inactive cases: 260

260 Total inactive cases: 30,279

30,279 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 35,012

Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

New cases: 381

381 Deaths: 1 new death, total now 330

1 new death, total now 330 Current active cases: 4,663

4,663 Current hospitalizations: 191

191 New inactive cases: 276

276 Total inactive cases: 30,019

30,019 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 35,012

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

New cases: 376

376 Deaths: 3 new deaths, total now 329

3 new deaths, total now 329 Current active cases: 4,439

4,439 Current hospitalizations: 179

179 Total residents hospitalized: 798

798 Total inactive cases: 29,743

29,743 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 31,001

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

New cases: 236

236 Deaths: 2 more, for a total of 326

2 more, for a total of 326 Current active cases: 4,915

4,915 Current hospitalizations: 175

Total residents hospitalized: 791

791 Available hospital capacity, East Texas region: 14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020

14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 30,625

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

New cases: 517

517 Deaths: 9 more, for a total of 324

9 more, for a total of 324 Current active cases: 5,078

5,078 Total residents hospitalized: 786

786 Available hospital capacity, East Texas region: 14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020

14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 30,389 —

Knox County deaths

January 2021 – 9

– 9 December 2020 – 157

– 157 November 2020 – 62

– 62 October 2020 – 21

– 21 September 2020 – 26

– 26 August 2020 – 19

– 19 July 2020 – 35

The 6 Knox County benchmarks in the fight against COVID-19 (green, yellow, red): Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – RED

– RED Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – RED

– RED Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – RED

– RED Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – RED

– RED Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – RED

– RED Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – RED

– RED Sustained or increased public health capability – RED

– RED Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity . -RED

. -RED Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases – RED

Data provided by the Knox County Health Department and only includes Knox County residents. Hospitalizations are the number of people admitted into area hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms. Deaths are the number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus. New cases are the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported each day. Active cases are those who tested positive and remain within the quarantine window. Total number is the overall sum of positive cases since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.