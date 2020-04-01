Coronavirus in Knox: KCS continues giving out meals to kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Weeks into the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused schools to close, Knox County Schools is still serving as a place where children are guaranteed to get a meal.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, families can go by one of the meal distribution sites and pick up meals for each child up to 18 years old — free of charge.

Giving out the food is a major way people are supporting their community during the outbreak.

The meals are available at one of 35 designated emergency feeding sites via drive-thru or walk-up for children to consume at home. There is no dine-in option. Children must be present to receive meals; however, families may pick up at any distribution site regardless of enrollment.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs helped to hand out meals at the Bearden Middle School location on Wednesday, thanking school staff for taking care of the children.

At Bearden Middle School helping pass out meals to students. Thanks to @KnoxSchools teachers, administrators, cafeteria staff, and everyone for taking care of their kiddos! pic.twitter.com/pTu3jpteRC — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 1, 2020

Knox County Schools is remaining closed through April 24.