Coronavirus in Knox: Mayor Kincannon provides emergency funds for Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced Monday that she will be recommending $700,000 in emergency funding for Zoo Knoxville in order to help them through a budgetary shortfall.

Zoo Knoxville leans on 75% of its operating revenue from ticket sales and memberships, has been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo will not be reopening until public health officials say it’s safe for people to gather in large numbers.

The mayor has transferred an immediate $100,000 on Monday.

The funding was possible after the Mayor enacted a provision in the City’s charter that gives mayors flexibility to take legal and financial action during a declared State of Emergency.



Kincannon will ask City Council at its April 7 meeting to approve the initial appropriation and an additional $600,000 to the zoo in $200,000 monthly installments through June 30. Council would be voting on a budget amendment to appropriate the total of $700,000 in the current City budget.

The zoo needs the funding in order to maintain quality care of its animals.

Money isn’t the only thing people can donate to help the zoo animal residents.

On Monday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs helped deliver several branches and parts of downed trees that were felled during Sunday’s severe thunderstorms.

Mayor @GlennJacobsTN and Engineering and Public Works crews delivered maple trees to Zoo Knoxville. .@zooknoxville is taking donations of tree trimmings, like limbs and leaves, to help feed some of its animals. To donate, please call the zoo at 865-637-5331. pic.twitter.com/wCBEF0LKbb — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) March 30, 2020

How you can help

To donate to Zoo Knoxville, call 865-637-5331 or donate to its Emergency Animal Relief Fun.

Zoo Knoxville’s Emergency Animal Relief Fund has different tiers of donation amounts to help with its operations and animal care.

