Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County Health Department announces phase two reopening will start Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said phase two of the Knoxville-Knox County reopening plan will start Tuesday, three days earlier than the plan initially set.

“The data supports this,” she said.

Most industries can open in phase two, including food trucks, bars, indoor leisure facilities, pools, splash pads, community centers, and libraries. Among the facilities that remain closed are senior centers and playgrounds. A full list will be made available on the Health Department’s website soon according to Buchanan.

Under phase two guidelines, social gatherings will be limited to 50 people and strict social distancing should be implemented when possible, she said.

Businesses should limit the use of common areas in workplaces.

Appointments and reservations are encouraged some contact tracing will be possible if cases develop and Buchanan said new cases and clusters of cases are expected.

Specifics of the plan will be released Friday, she said.

“I think it’s the right time,” Buchanan said of moving to phase two.

High-risk individuals should continue to stay home, she recommended.

How phase two is working will be reevaluated on June 12, she said.

More than 500 businesses and more than 5,000 individuals completed surveys on the reopening plans, she said.

Buchanan also said the task force planning the reopening will open its meeting to be compliant with the Tennessee Open Meetings Act. The meetings had previously been closed, but Buchanan said the legality of the closed meetings was brought to her attention and the meetings will now be open.

“I want to applaud Dr. Buchanan, her team and the citizen volunteers of the Knoxville-Knox County Reopening Task Force for their dedicated service and guidance,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a news release emailed Wednesday before the briefing. “I feel the plan they’ve developed balances the needs for both healthy people and a healthy economy.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she is grateful for Buchanan, the task force and the Health Department for their work and putting “the well-being of our community ahead of politics.”

“I’m looking forward to their release of some of the guidance for phase two this afternoon as it will enable our community to move forward and get more people back to work,” Kincannon said. “It’s important that we continue pushing ahead as a unified community as phase two gets fully underway. These smart, science-based decisions are crucial as we move through this pandemic.

“I also want to thank the people and businesses of Knoxville. We are able to move from phase one to phase two because of everyone’s effort to follow the five core actions that limit transmission of this virus: washing hands, physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, sanitizing surfaces and staying home if sick.”