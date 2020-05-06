Coronavirus in Knoxville: Tennessee Theatre anxiously awaiting return of guests, taking advantage of pandemic downtime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre is not hosting any shows or concerts as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues but there’s still lots going on behind the scenes.

Becky Hancock, executive director of the Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation said the staff is really missing people in the building since it closed to the public on March 14.

“It’s weird being in an empty building,” Hancock said. “Most of the staff are working from home still. We go in a couple days a week … make sure the building is functioning.”

Hancock said the theater staff is taking advantage of the situation to do some upgrades including rebuffing the floors and updating lighting.

“All of our shows through the end of July are either canceled or postponed,” Hancock said.

Reopening the Tennessee Theatre will take into consideration the guidelines set by the Knox County Health Department. Until then the theater will keep its signature marquee on and depend on support from the public in nontraditional ways.

If you would like to help by either shopping in the online gift shop or by making a closure donation to the nonprofit Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation you can visit the Tennessee Theatre website.

LATEST STORIES