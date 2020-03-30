Coronavirus in Knoxville: There’s a plan for the homeless who get tested for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the city has a plan for the homeless who have been tested for COVID-19 to self-isolate until they get test results.
The Metropolitan Drug Commission has offered the use of a facility on Fifth Avenue and the city will work with the Red Cross and Volunteer Ministries to create a space where homeless can self-isolate while awaiting test results, Kincannon told WATE 6 On Your Side on Monday.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus Timeline: Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- Relief package billions can’t buy hospitals out of shortages
- Local Girl Scouts re-launch online cookie store after sales disrupted by COVID-19
- Alan Merrill who wrote ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies from coronavirus complications
- World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic
- Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closing due to COVID-19
- Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier
- Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship
- Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border
- Gallatin mayor releases statement following patient death at nursing home
- Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads
- Mapping the spread of COVID-19 by sampling human waste in US sewer systems
- 8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are adults age 65 and older