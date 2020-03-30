Coronavirus in Knoxville: There’s a plan for the homeless who get tested for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the city has a plan for the homeless who have been tested for COVID-19 to self-isolate until they get test results.

The Metropolitan Drug Commission has offered the use of a facility on Fifth Avenue and the city will work with the Red Cross and Volunteer Ministries to create a space where homeless can self-isolate while awaiting test results, Kincannon told WATE 6 On Your Side on Monday.