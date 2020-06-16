Coronavirus in Tennessee: 102 active Knox County cases, 590 total cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 590.

Knox County reported 102 active cases on Tuesday, up from 94 reported on Monday. Monday marked the first time the total number of active cases had dropped below 100 since Tuesday, June 6.

Knox County reported 9 new recovered cases on Tuesday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 483. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are four Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from eight reported on Monday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 590 cases, 56 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 20 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.