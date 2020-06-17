Coronavirus in Tennessee: 104 active Knox County cases, 596 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 596.

Knox County reported 104 active cases on Wednesday, up from 102 reported on Tuesday. Monday marked the first time the total number of active cases had dropped below 100 since Tuesday, June 6.

Knox County reported four new recovered cases on Wednesday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 487. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are six Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from four on Tuesday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 596 cases, 57 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 21 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.