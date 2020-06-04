Coronavirus in Tennessee: 112 active Knox County cases, 452 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 452.

Knox County reported eleven new active cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 112. The county surpassed 100 total active cases for the first time on Wednesday.

No new recovered cases were reported, and the total number of recoveries remained at 335. The last new recovered case was reported on Monday, June 1.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are two Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up one from Wednesday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 452 cases, 44 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are eight probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.