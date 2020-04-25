Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 25 active Knox County COVID-19 cases, free testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Coronavirus in Tennessee: 25 active Knox County COVID-19 cases, free testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County grew by two on Saturday to 209 with active cases at 25.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 180 from 179. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Active cases in Knox County rose to 25 on Saturday, up from 24 on Friday.

Of the 209 cases, 31 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

Seven cases currently require hospitalization.

Thursday marked the first time Knox County Health Department has included a “current hospitalizations” statistic. The number includes Knox County residents at any hospital.

The number of deaths in Knox County from coronavirus remains at four.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

The Health Department will have a free COVID-19 testing event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking facility.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Doctor wary of Trump advice on anti-malaria drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor wary of Trump advice on anti-malaria drug"

Future of Little Ponderosa Zoo uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future of Little Ponderosa Zoo uncertain"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's 2020 State of the City Address

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's 2020 State of the City Address"

Blount Memorial Hospital furloughs more than 200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount Memorial Hospital furloughs more than 200"

Knox County businesses waiting for answers on reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County businesses waiting for answers on reopening plan"

CDC gives new recommendations for pet owners amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC gives new recommendations for pet owners amid pandemic"

BBB warns of COVID-19 testing scam calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of COVID-19 testing scam calls"

COVID-19 impacting Tennessee budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 impacting Tennessee budget"

Market Square Farmers' Market preparing to open next week at new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "Market Square Farmers' Market preparing to open next week at new location"

UT trustees looking ahead to fall semester, football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT trustees looking ahead to fall semester, football"

Testing events offered across East Tennessee this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing events offered across East Tennessee this weekend"

Gov. Lee gives retailers details on reopening guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee gives retailers details on reopening guidelines"

U.S. Postal Service working through COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Postal Service working through COVID-19 pandemic"

Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts"

Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office"

Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter