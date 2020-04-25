Coronavirus in Tennessee: 25 active Knox County COVID-19 cases, free testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County grew by two on Saturday to 209 with active cases at 25.
The total number of recovered cases rose to 180 from 179. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Active cases in Knox County rose to 25 on Saturday, up from 24 on Friday.
Of the 209 cases, 31 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.
Seven cases currently require hospitalization.
Thursday marked the first time Knox County Health Department has included a “current hospitalizations” statistic. The number includes Knox County residents at any hospital.
The number of deaths in Knox County from coronavirus remains at four.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
The Health Department will have a free COVID-19 testing event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking facility.
