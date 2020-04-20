Coronavirus in Tennessee: 28 active Knox County cases, total recovered cases at 161

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total case number to 193.

There are now 28 active cases in the county as of April 20, down from 32 on Sunday. The total number of cases grew to 193 from 192.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 161, five more than was reported on Sunday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 193 cases, 27 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.