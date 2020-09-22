Coronavirus in Tennessee: 3 new deaths bring Knox County total to 76

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tracking coronavirus (new)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in September within one of August’s total.

Knox County on Tuesday also reported 59 new cases, a 0.64% increase in the total case count. KCHD officials also reported 87 new recoveries.

The county has reported 76 total coronavirus-related deaths, 72 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 18 so far in September.

There are now 1,830 active cases among Knox County residents, including 407 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County grew to 7,786.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,285 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 343 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 29 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing this week is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter