Coronavirus in Tennessee: 3 new deaths bring Knox County total to 76

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in September within one of August’s total.

Knox County on Tuesday also reported 59 new cases, a 0.64% increase in the total case count. KCHD officials also reported 87 new recoveries.

The county has reported 76 total coronavirus-related deaths, 72 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 18 so far in September.

There are now 1,830 active cases among Knox County residents, including 407 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County grew to 7,786.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,285 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 343 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 29 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing this week is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.