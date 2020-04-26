Coronavirus in Tennessee: 30 active Knox County COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County grew by five on Sunday to 214 with active cases now at 30.

The total number of recovered cases remains at 180. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Active cases in Knox County rose to 30 on Sunday, up from 25 on Saturday.

Of the 214 cases, 31 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

Five cases currently require hospitalization.

Thursday marked the first time Knox County Health Department has included a “current hospitalizations” statistic. The number includes Knox County residents at any hospital.

The number of deaths in Knox County from coronavirus remains at four.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.