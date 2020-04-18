Coronavirus in Tennessee: 36 active Knox County cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting two new cases on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 191.
There are now 36 active cases in the county as of April 19, down from 41 on Friday. The total number of cases grew to 191 from 189.
The total number of recovered cases rose to 151. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Of the 191 cases, 23 have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee extends stay-at-home order through April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Sisters die 102 years apart, each from global pandemics
- Farmers to receive $19 billion in coronavirus relief
- Project Be Kind: Knoxville children start nonprofit to serve restaurant meals to first responders
- Tennessee House Speaker outlines vision of health care as economy works to reopen
- TN Dept. of Corrections providing additional testing for inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
- Race to Reopen America: Lawmakers advising President Trump talk next steps
- New Seymour medical spa plans to open amid setbacks due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State Department of Human Services paying for child care for essential workers
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State COVID-19 cases up to 6,589 with 142 deaths
- ‘LIBERATE!’: Trump goads states to lift virus restrictions
- Tennesseeâ€™s unemployment claim certifications move to staggered scheduled
- Vanderbilt vaccine expert weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine trials