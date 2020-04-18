Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 36 active Knox County cases

WKRN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting two new cases on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 191.

There are now 36 active cases in the county as of April 19, down from 41 on Friday. The total number of cases grew to 191 from 189.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 151. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 191 cases, 23 have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

