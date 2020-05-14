Live Now
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 67 active Knox County cases, 305 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two fewer COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total case number down to 305.

Knox County reported 67 active cases on Thursday, down from 69 on Wednesday.

Thursday data marked the first decrease in the total number of cases since Monday, May 4.

The total number of recovered cases remained at 233 for the second straight day. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Case breakdown by age range
Source: Knox County Health Dept.

There is one patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 305 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. 

There are three probable cases of COVID-19, according to the county information page, down from five on Wednesday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. The department holds a daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. that can be viewed in this web story or on the Knox County Youtube channel.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

