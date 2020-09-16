Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active cases in Knox County surpass 2,000 – again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County active cases on Wednesday once again surpassed 2,000, according to the latest data from the Health Department.

Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 66 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, a 0.77% growth rate in the total case count. Health officials reported no new inactive cases.

The number of inactive cases in Knox County remains at 6,892. There are now 2,024 active cases among Knox County residents, including 327 probable cases.

Knox County first surpassed 2,000 active cases in late July.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 8,656 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 315 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 29 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 34 on Tuesday.

The county has reported 67 total coronavirus-related deaths, 63 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and nine so far in September.

Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.