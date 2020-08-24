Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County active cases increase as recoveries approach 4,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New COVID-19 cases in Knox County were over 100 Monday while the total number of recovered cases neared 4,000.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 109 new cases of COVID-19, a 1.86% increase in the total case count. Health Department officials also reported 51 new recoveries.

There are now 2,225 active cases in Knox County, up from 2,165 Sunday.

Of the 53 deaths in Knox County, 48 have occurred since July 2.

Of the 5,979 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 249 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 36 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,911. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 210 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Health Department testing this week will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Knox County Halls Senior Center, 4405 Crippen Road.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.