Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active hospitalizations in Knox County drop as 121 new cases reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a 1.56% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 78 new inactive cases.

There are now 1,847 active cases in Knox County, down from 1,798 reported on Wednesday.

The county has reported 64 total coronavirus-related deaths, 60 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and six so far in September.

Of the 7,877 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 297 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. Active COVID-19 hospitalizations among county residents dropped from 47 to 38 on Thursday.

The number of inactive cases is at 6,249 on Thursday, which is up from 6,171 on Wednesday.

Beginning last Friday, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to more than 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Saturday and Sunday.

Knox County Health Department lists 283 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.