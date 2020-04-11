Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now at 28, 155 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting one new case on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 155.
Previous: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases down to 35, 154 total; race, ZIP code data coming
There are now 28 active cases in the county as of April 11.
The total number of recovered cases now stands at 123. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
19 of the 155 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.
In Knox County, 3,410 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’