KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the total number of active cases in the county surpassed 700.

There are now 708 active COVID-19 cases among Knox County residents. The county eclipsed 500 active cases on Tuesday.

Fourty-one Knox County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up from 34 on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported Friday. The 10th death from COVID-19 in the county was reported on Wednesday. Five of the 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County have been reported in the last eight days.

Of the 1,526 total cases seen in Knox County, 99 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

Knox County has reported 20 consecutive days with double-digit growth in cases. Knox County reported 9 new cases on Saturday, June 20. Fifteen of the 20 days saw 20 or more new cases. At least 45 new cases have been reported in eight of the 10 days in July thus far.

Knox County lists 43 probable cases of COVID-19 currently on the county website, up from 36 on Thursday.

The county reported no new recovered cases on Friday, The total number of recoveries remains at 808. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:30 p.m.