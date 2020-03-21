Coronavirus in Tennessee: Blount County Mayor’s Office offers information page

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Mayor’s Office said Friday the county was offering information on combatting the novel coronavirus in light of a confirmed case in the area, while also stressing the importance of cooperating with health officials’ recommendations.
“As your Mayor, I am facing this virus head-on with you. We’re watching this grow. Each day it’s growing faster. It’s not a matter of if, it’s when we are all going to be impacted. The actions we take now are going to determine how quickly we get through this. We are in constant communication with State and Federal authorities and will follow their recommendations and mandates as they come to us,” Mayor Ed Mitchell stated in the release.
The statement also saying that county officials want to come together as a community to ensure the health and safety of all of its citizens: “All households, all businesses and individuals alike need to take the recommended precautions and self-isolate, alter business processes where possible, and limit-in-person contact. With increased testing taking place, we will see increased positive test results. The effort to slow the spread of this pandemic depends on each of us doing our part.”
The county mayor went on to say they were coordinating with the cities within the county.
The county’s information page on COVID-19 can be found here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County Health Dept. order bars to close, DENSO suspends production
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus
- Nashville couple among dozens stranded in Peru amid coronavirus quarantine
- Great Smokies Flea Market manager explains decision to open during covid-19 outbreak
- Coronavirus creating challenges for East TN foster and adoption agencies
- Shredded T-shirts used as toilet paper back up California city sewer
- Coronavirus in Knox: Funeral homes still accommodating private services, public services postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak
- VIDEO: Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knoxville Lab providing 10,000 COVID-19 test kits to health care providers
- North Carolina couple to get married on Skype during coronavirus outbreak
- Those paying off student loans can suspend payments with no interest for 60 days over COVID-19
- Coronavirus deaths top 10,000 globally
- Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday over coronavirus