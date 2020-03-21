Coronavirus in Tennessee: Blount County Mayor’s Office offers information page

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Mayor’s Office said Friday the county was offering information on combatting the novel coronavirus in light of a confirmed case in the area, while also stressing the importance of cooperating with health officials’ recommendations.

“As your Mayor, I am facing this virus head-on with you. We’re watching this grow. Each day it’s growing faster. It’s not a matter of if, it’s when we are all going to be impacted. The actions we take now are going to determine how quickly we get through this. We are in constant communication with State and Federal authorities and will follow their recommendations and mandates as they come to us,” Mayor Ed Mitchell stated in the release.

The statement also saying that county officials want to come together as a community to ensure the health and safety of all of its citizens: “All households, all businesses and individuals alike need to take the recommended precautions and self-isolate, alter business processes where possible, and limit-in-person contact. With increased testing taking place, we will see increased positive test results. The effort to slow the spread of this pandemic depends on each of us doing our part.”

The county mayor went on to say they were coordinating with the cities within the county.

The county’s information page on COVID-19 can be found here.