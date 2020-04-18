Breaking News
6,762 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee; 145 deaths

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing held at Smokies Stadium in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The launch of a statewide COVID-19 testing effort began Saturday morning.

Drive-thru Coronavirus testing is now available for any Tennesseean, regardless of whether they’re showing traditional COVID-19 symptoms. Those tests are also free.

Testing took place at several locations across the state, including at Smokies Stadium in Sevier County.

East Tennessee Regional Health Office spokesperson Corie Gouge says they’ve opened this event up for everyone.

The Centers for Disease Control has expanded their guidlines making test requirements more lenient.

“In the beginning it was a little more strict so since they have opened up their guidelines, we have been able to open up our guidelines as well,” Gouge said.

That first round of drive-thru testing starting this weekend. The Sevier County site, one of more than a dozen testing locations across the state. It’s as easy as driving up, answering a few questions and taking the test. No money or insurance is needed.

“We’ve been averaging about 100 people an hour. If you’re not feeling well, if you’ve been exposed to someone that has tested positive for corona virus we would encourage them to come and get tested just because it’s better safe than sorry,” said Gouge.

The testing site at Smokies Stadium was only open on Saturday. Several other counties are there’s tomorrow for a full list of those sites click here.

