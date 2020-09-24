Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases in Knox County top 8,000, no new deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County has surpassed 8,000 inactive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the health department.

The Knox County Health Department reported 60 new active cases on Thursday, a 0.64% increase in the total case count, and 122 new recoveries.

The county has reported 77 total coronavirus-related deaths, 72 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 19 so far in September.

There are now 1,712 active cases among Knox County residents, including 413 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County has grown to 8,024.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,400 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 351 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 37 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing this week is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.