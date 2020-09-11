KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported 120 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday and no new inactive cases, according to the latest data released by the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County’s new positive cases are a 1.56% increase in the case count. There were no new novel coronavirus deaths among county residents.

Health officials also reported 131 new active COVID-19 cases. Active cases includes probable and positive cases of the virus. There are now 1,978 active cases in Knox County, up from 1,847 reported on Thursday.

Of the 7,997 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 299 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 41 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The county has reported 64 total coronavirus-related deaths, 60 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and six so far in September. The lastest death in Knox County was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The number of inactive cases remained unchanged on Friday. There are 6,249 inactive cases in Knox County.

Beginning last Friday, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to more than 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Saturday and Sunday.

Knox County Health Department lists 294 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.