Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 1 new death, 57 new cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported a single COVID-19 death on Wednesday as the total number of confirmed cases in the county since the onset of the pandemic nears 10,000.

The Health Department also reported 57 new active cases of the virus on Tuesday, a 0.58% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 122 new inactive cases.

There are now 1,516 active cases in the county, including 429 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County grew from 8,592 to 8,714.

The county has reported 84 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 79 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 26 so far in September.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,885 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 369 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 36 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing is being done this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s main office, 140 Dameron Ave. Lines may be cut off prior to 3 p.m. in order to process the tests and get them to the lab in a timely manner.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

