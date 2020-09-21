Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 103 new cases, 87 new inactive cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Monday reported no new COVID-19 deaths and more than 100 new active COVID-19 cases.

The 103 new active COVID-19 cases reported among county residents is a 1.13% increase in the total case count. Officials also reported 87 new inactive cases.

The county has reported 73 total coronavirus-related deaths, 69 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 15 so far in September. Knox County reported three new deaths Friday and two new deaths Saturday.

There are now 1,834 active cases among Knox County residents, including 380 probable cases. Knox County reported 1,812 active cases on Sunday.

The number of inactive cases in Knox County grew to 7,699.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,226 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 339 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 31 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

