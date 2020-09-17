Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 10th death in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported on Thursday its 10th COVID-19 death this month as the total number of inactive cases remained unchanged for the third straight day.

Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 151 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, a 1.74% growth rate in the total case count. Health officials reported no new inactive cases.

The county has reported 68 total coronavirus-related deaths, 64 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August.

There are now 2,183 active cases among Knox County residents, including 336 probable cases. Knox County reported 2,024 active cases on Wednesday.

The number of inactive cases in Knox County remains at 6,892 for the third straight day.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 8,807 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 320 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 34 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

