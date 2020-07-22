KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported its 21st death from COVID-19 on Wednesday in the county’s first triple-digit rise in cases since Saturday.

Of the 123 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Knox County reported one new death, 58 new active cases and 64 new recoveries.

There are now 1,392 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County and 21 people have died from the virus. Sixteen of the 21 deaths in the county have been reported since July 2.

It’s only the fourth day where Knox County reported 100 or more COVID-19 cases in one day. Cases rose by 147 on Friday and 110 new cases were reported on Saturday. The first spike of 100 or more cases was on Tuesday, July 14.

Of the 2,515 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 171 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 38 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, down from 45 on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries grew to 1,102. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 117 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.