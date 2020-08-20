Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 127 new cases, 117 new recoveries

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the video stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County on Thursday reported no new COVID-19 deaths and more than 100 new recovered cases, according to the latest data from the health department.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 127 new cases on Thursday, a 2.30% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 117 new recoveries.

Of the 52 deaths in Knox County, 47 have occurred since July 2.

There are now 2,207 active cases in Knox County, up from 2,197 on Wednesday.

Of the 5,655 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 239 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 43 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,599. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 203 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to a Tuesday and Thursday schedule this week. Briefings begin at noon.