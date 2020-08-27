MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the video stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 99 new cases of COVID-19, a 1.63% increase in the total case count. KCHD officials also reported 86 new recoveries.

Knox County has reported 19 deaths since the start of August. Of the 56 deaths in Knox County, 51 have occurred since July 2.

There are now 2,131 active cases in Knox County, up from 2,115 Wednesday.

Of the 6,162 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 258 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 30 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 4,202. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 227 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Health Department testing this week is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Knox County Halls Senior Center, 4405 Crippen Road.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.