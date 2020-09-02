KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County on Wednesday reported the first COVID-19 death in the month of September. It is the county’s 59th coronavirus-related death.
In addition to the death, the Health Department reported 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a 1.57% increase in the total case count. That puts the cumulative total number of cases at 6,746. KCHD officials also reported 109 new recoveries.
Of the 59 deaths in Knox County, 54 have occurred since July 2. Knox County reported 19 deaths in the month of August.
There are now 2,317 active cases in Knox County.
Of the 6,746 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 269 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.
The number of recoveries is at 4,611. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department lists 241 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
Testing returned to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park this week. Testing hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.
