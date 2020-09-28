Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 2 new deaths, 111 new cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Monday reported two more COVID-19 related deaths raising the county total to 83.

The Health Department also disclosed 111 new cases on Monday, a 1.15% increase in the total case count, and 108 new inactive cases.

There are now 1,602 active cases among Knox County residents, including 420 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County has grown to 8,512.

The county has reported 83 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 78 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 25 so far in September. Five deaths have been reported in the last four days.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,777 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 363 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 41 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing will resume this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s main office, 140 Dameron Ave. Lines may be cut off prior to 3 p.m. in order to process the tests and get them to the lab in a timely manner.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.