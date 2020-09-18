Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, ‘oversight’ causes inactive cases bump

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Friday reported three new deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health Department also reported 77 new active COVID-19 cases among county residents, a 0.87% growth rate in the total case count, and 480 new inactive cases.

The number of inactive cases in Knox County grew to 7,372 after remaining at 6,892 for three straight days. Health officials said Thursday there was an oversight in updating the inactive count that is put on the Knox County Health Department website.

The county has reported 71 total coronavirus-related deaths, 67 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 13 so far in September.

Friday marks the fifth time the Knox County Health Department has reported three or more COVID-19 deaths on the same day. Three deaths were reported on July 4 and July 30 while four deaths were reported on July 13 and July 29.

There are now 1,797 active cases among Knox County residents, including 356 probable cases. Knox County reported 2,183 active cases on Thursday.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 8,884 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 323 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 31 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park. Next week testing will be held Monday through Thursday during the same hours.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.