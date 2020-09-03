Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 3 new deaths, most in one day since July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the most in a single day since July 30.

The department also reported 148 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a 2.19% increase in the total case count, and 86 new recoveries on Thursday.

There have now been four coronavirus-related deaths reported in September.

Of the 62 deaths in Knox County, 57 have occurred since July 2. Knox County reported 19 deaths in the month of August.

There are now 2,382 active cases in Knox County, up from 2,317 on Wednesday.

Of the 6,894 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 270 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

The number of recoveries is at 4,697. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 247 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Testing returned to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park this week. Testing hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.