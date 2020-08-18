KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite the lowest one-day, new case count in two weeks on Tuesday, Knox County reported another COVID-19 death.

The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 54 new cases, a 0.99% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 129 new recoveries.

The 54 new cases mark the smallest single-day increase in the total case count since Aug. 4.

Of the 51 deaths in Knox County, 46 have occurred since July 2.

There are now 2,251 active cases in Knox County, down from 2,318 on Monday.

Of the 5,483 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 236 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 38 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,384. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 203 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to a Tuesday and Thursday schedule this week. Briefings begin at noon.