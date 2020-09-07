KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County on Monday reported its fifth coronavirus-related death in September and the 63rd overall, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County reported one new death and 169 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, a 2.28% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 64 new inactive cases.

Beginning last Friday, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. “Inactive” cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health. The change led to more than 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Saturday and Sunday.

Inactive cases also refers to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free.

There are now 1,826 active cases in Knox County up from 1,720 reported on Sunday.

The county has reported 58 coronavirus-related deaths since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and five so far in September.

Of the 7,575 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 289 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are currently 41 Knox County residents hospitalized with the virus.

The number of inactive cases is at 5,953 on Monday, which is up from 5,589 on Sunday.

Knox County Health Department lists 267 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Testing at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park is closed Monday for Labor Day. Testing will resume from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.