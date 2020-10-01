Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 75 new cases, no new deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 75 new active cases of the virus on Thursday, a 0.76% increase in the total case count.

KCHD reported at total of 956 active cases on Thursday, down from 1,516 yesterday. Inactive cases on Thursday jumped from 8,714 to 9,355.

Health officials said during Wednesday’s Board of Health meeting the change comes after a review of how data was categorized based on where cases lived. Knox County Health Department officials will elaborate on the change during Thursday’s 12:30 briefing.

The county has reported 84 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 79 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 26 in September.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,960 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 374 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 35 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing is being done this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s main office, 140 Dameron Ave. Lines may be cut off prior to 3 p.m. in order to process the tests and get them to the lab in a timely manner.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.