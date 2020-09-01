KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department has released coronavirus data from the first day of September.

The Health Department on Tuesday reported no new deaths and 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a 1.39% increase in the total case count. KCHD officials also reported 90 new recoveries.

There are now 2,316 active cases in Knox County, up from 2,226 Monday.

Of the 58 deaths in Knox County, 53 have occurred since July 2. Knox County reported 19 deaths in the month of August.

Of the 6,642 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 266 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 45 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 4,502. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 234 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Testing returns to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.