Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports biggest 1-day spike in new COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 23 new active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, marking the biggest 1-day spike in the total number of active cases since the pandemic began.
The 23 new active cases on Tuesday increases the total of active cases to 93, up from 70 on Monday. The only other day 20 or more new cases were reported in a single day was April 8.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 433.
No new recovered cases were reported, and the total number of recoveries remained at 335. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
One Knox County COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalized after no hospitalizations were reported Monday. There have been five deaths in Knox County from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Of the 433 cases, 43 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are eight probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 case count rises in the state; phased reopenings continue
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Massive US protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks
- Community holds celebration for COVID-19 survivor
- Coronavirus: Tennessee reports 22,566 COVID-19 cases and 364 deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 58 active cases, 391 total
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors, mental health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 31
- Lake of the Ozarks pool partier tests positive for COVID-19; hundreds potentially exposed
- Senior center operates feeding program in Bell County, Ky.
- Gov. Lee, state requiring COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities
- TN Coronavirus: Case count is 22,085 with 14,965 recoveries
- CDC now projects more than 123,000 coronavirus deaths in US by mid-June
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department issues first red light on reopening benchmark
- Wait over for some on Tennessee unemployment benefits, but issue remains for others
- Some Knox County Public Library branches preparing to reopen