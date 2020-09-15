KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported its second largest 1-day increase in the COVID-19 case count on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County reported no new deaths and 219 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 2.62% growth rate in the total case count. Health officials also reported 121 new inactive cases.

The biggest 1-day increase in the total case count came on Sunday, Sept. 6, when 222 new cases were reported. The third highest 1-day increase was 189 cases on Saturday, Sept. 12.

There are now 1,955 active cases among Knox County residents, including 324 probable cases.

The county has reported 67 total coronavirus-related deaths, 63 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and nine so far in September.

Of the 8,914 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 312 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 34 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There are now 6,892 inactive cases in Knox County.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to more than 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.