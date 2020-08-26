KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Wednesday reported its lowest one-day increase in the COVID-19 case count since July 12.

The Health Department reported no new deaths and 34 new cases of COVID-19, a 0.56% increase in the total case count. KCHD officials also reported 85 new recoveries.

It’s the lowest 1-day increase in the total case count since July 12 when 19 new cases were reported.

Knox County has reported 18 deaths since the start of August. Of the 55 deaths in Knox County, 50 have occurred since July 2.

There are now 2,115 active cases in Knox County, down from 2,160 Tuesday.

Of the 6,063 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 255 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 31 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 4,116. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 223 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Health Department testing this week will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Knox County Halls Senior Center, 4405 Crippen Road.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.