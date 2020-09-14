KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County on Monday reported the smallest 1-day increase in the total COVID-19 case count since September began, according to the latest date from the Knox County Health Department.
Knox County reported no new deaths and 64 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a 0.77% growth rate in the total case count. Health officials also reported 89 new inactive cases.
The 64 new cases mark the smallest 1-day increase in the month of September. The previous low was 81 new cases reported on Tuesday, September 8.
There is now 1,851 active cases in Knox County, including 318 probable cases.
The county has reported 67 total coronavirus-related deaths, 63 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and nine so far in September.
Of the 8,371 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 308 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 34 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
There are now 6,771 inactive cases in Knox County.
Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.
The change led to more than 1,000 cases being deemed inactive last weekend.
Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.
