Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department on Wednesday reported two more county residents have died from COVID-19. The deaths come even as inactive cases rose by more than 150.

KCHD also reported 105 new cases on Tuesday, a 0.83% increase in the total case count. Health officials reported 1,472 active cases, 53 fewer than reported on Tuesday.

The number of inactive cases in the county increased by 166 on Wednesday. There are now 11,879 cases considered inactive in Knox County.

KCHD has reported 103 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 98 of which have come since July 2. The department reported 19 deaths in August, 26 in September, and 18 in October. The 100th COVID-19 death in Knox County was reported on Sunday.

Of the 12,828 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 464 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 69 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two more than reported on Tuesday.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

The Health Department also changed how data was categorized based on where cases live. The change led to a decrease of 560 active cases in one day.

On Oct. 1, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.