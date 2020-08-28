Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County sees jump in hospitalizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Knox County rose by over 40% on Friday, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 110 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a 1.79% increase in the total case count. KCHD officials also reported 96 new recoveries.

There are now 43 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, up from 30 reported on Thursday, an increase of 43.3%.

Of the 6,272 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 261 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

There are now 2,145 active cases in Knox County, up from 2,131 Thursday.

Knox County has reported 19 deaths since the start of August. Of the 56 deaths in Knox County, 51 have occurred since July 2.

The number of recoveries is at 4,202. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 227 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Health Department testing this week is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Knox County Halls Senior Center, 4405 Crippen Road.

Testing will return to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.