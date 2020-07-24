Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knoxville Mayor Kincannon puts out call for community, leaders to do more to slow pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is asking Knox County leaders and the rest of the community to do more to further limit the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor took to Facebook on Friday with a message saying the mask mandate is helping but it is not enough.

Kincannon goes on to say she no longer has the authority to make more changes to mitigate the pandemic and urges leadership and the board of health to “take actions that reflect the urgency of the crisis.”

