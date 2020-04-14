Coronavirus in Tennessee: Maryville College campus provides housing for Blount Memorial Hospital staff

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College announced Tuesday that two residence halls will soon be open for staff members of Blount Memorial Hospital.
The college signed a memorandum of understanding with the hospital, which will allow housing for up to 80 staff members, beginning April 20 at no cost.
This agreement was made to provide an alternative living option for staff who work in specific areas of the hospital and who prefer not to go home and be in close proximity to their families after their shifts, according to Maryville College.
The college is also in close proximity to the hospital, which would reduce commute times after long shifts for staff members.
“For decades, the College and the hospital have been strong partners, and we are happy to be able to fill this need for housing. Most importantly, we recognize that our agreement supports the health and vitality of the entire community.”Dr. Tom Bogart – President of Maryville College
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee extends stay-at-home order through April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Knox County mayor responds to statewide extension of stay-at-home order
- US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new virus
- Peyton Manning, wife donate 600 meals to staff at TriStar Summit Medical Center
- University of Memphis student shares what it was like to have COVID-19
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Business owners react to Gov. Bill Lee’s â€˜Stay-at-Homeâ€™ order extension
- Watch Live: Trump, top officials debate when to reopen the economy
- Relief money is coming – for some. Here’s what to know.
- Knoxville mayor answers questions concerning COVID-19 after extending ‘safer-at-home’ order
- Governor Lee’s COVID-19 ‘Stay-at-Home’ order draws varied opinions
- Walmart customers can now use SNAP benefits with Grocery Pickup
- As gun sales surge, lawmakers aim to shore up background checks
- Kroger invites customers to help them support Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee