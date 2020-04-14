Coronavirus in Tennessee: Maryville College campus provides housing for Blount Memorial Hospital staff

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College announced Tuesday that two residence halls will soon be open for staff members of Blount Memorial Hospital.

The college signed a memorandum of understanding with the hospital, which will allow housing for up to 80 staff members, beginning April 20 at no cost.

This agreement was made to provide an alternative living option for staff who work in specific areas of the hospital and who prefer not to go home and be in close proximity to their families after their shifts, according to Maryville College.

The college is also in close proximity to the hospital, which would reduce commute times after long shifts for staff members.