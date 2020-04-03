Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Knox County Clerk to offer services by appointment only starting April 3

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt announced Thursday that due to Gov. Bill Lee’s latest executive order, the clerk’s office will only offer certain services by appointment only.

Knox County residents can continue to use services online, such as renewing tags, but a resident must call the office first for other services such as obtaining a marriage license or a notary public.

The change also comes after hundreds of residents waited for hours in line for the drive-thru services at the downtown location, which was the only county clerk’s office open since March 23.

“Doctor Buchanan’s order went out on Monday March 23rd, and as soon as the order went out, the very next day we had to open up to drive-thru services only and this is kind of where we’ve been,” Michael Paseur, chief of staff to the Knox County Clerk, said.

On Thursday, the line of cars backed up along the entire stretch of Main Street.

Witt said that they were prepared for the drive-thru aspect of services, but the office was not expecting such long lines, mainly because most services can be done online.

“Most of everybody that’s came through, they said ‘Do you know I waited for two hours?” I said, ‘Did you know you could do this in the mail or online?’ ‘Oh yeah, but I waited until the last minute.’ I said ‘well, oh okay, do you know that the governor has issued an extension till June for any of this,” Witt said.

On top of most services being available online, via mail, or via telephone, Lee issued an executive order allowing certain documentation to be renewed late, such as vehicle registration.

She said to help with any animosity that might have occurred with the long wait, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office provided officers to keep traffic in line.

Witt said that another reason why the lines were so long was because some people might not have all the documents they need on hand, or not filled out correctly.

She said on a similar note, some documents take about 15 or 20 minutes to process.

Witt said they were getting about 200 vehicles a day since the office changed to drive-thru only.

She said that about 1/3 of the residents were trying to get their vehicle registered after buying it from someone other than a dealership.

With the governor issuing a stay at home order on Thursday, Witt said that it’s best for everyone to just wait a little longer if they can to register their vehicles, as long as they keep the proper documents safe, or do what they can online.

“I will say we have a lot of law-abiding citizens around here and that’s a good thing. They’re all wanting to, their plates are out you know, and they want to get it done. But, they can continue to do this online and get those renewal slips. If you bought a car from an individual, you’re just going to have to wait.”

If a resident needs to get something done in person, such as a marriage license, then they need to call the clerk’s office beforehand at 865-215-2385.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless"

Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak"

TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19"

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home"

Smokies extend park closure through April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies extend park closure through April"

Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined"

278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19"

Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses"

Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order"

UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution"

Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit"

Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice"

State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread"

Students getting meals during crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students getting meals during crisis"

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order"

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths"

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads"

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County"

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing"

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories